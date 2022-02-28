Truist Financial Comments on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
