Truist Financial Comments on EVO Payments, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EVO Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -616.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EVO Payments by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

