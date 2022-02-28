Truist Financial Weighs in on Cable One, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cable One in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $59.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,063.86.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Monday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,587.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,765.35.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

