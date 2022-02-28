Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.42

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$83.42 and last traded at C$83.65, with a volume of 1366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.28 million and a P/E ratio of 216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.11.

About Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

