Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tupperware Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TUP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $16.36 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,648,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

