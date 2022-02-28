Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

