TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Volume Hits $74,343.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $74,343.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,203,408,804 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

