Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 4,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

