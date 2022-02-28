Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 4,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
