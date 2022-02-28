Tutti Frutti Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,882.85 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $20,882.85 and $8,011.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00108453 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

