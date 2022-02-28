Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 113,600 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $35.47 on Monday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

