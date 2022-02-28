Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Primoris Services worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Primoris Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.