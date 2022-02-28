Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Cap Hits $206,615.14

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $206,615.14 and $3,133.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

