Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.99

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $11.45. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 478 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

