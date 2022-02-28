UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 188,429 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of VMware worth $433,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.01. 87,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.17. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Cross Research cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

