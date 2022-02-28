UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,458,313 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of NIO worth $336,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. 2,231,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,399,860. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.