UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,447,109 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of Ford Motor worth $355,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. 1,733,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,310,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

