UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,319 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of HCA Healthcare worth $337,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock traded down $6.22 on Monday, hitting $247.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,476. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.92 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

