UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Deere & Company worth $349,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,290.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

NYSE:DE traded up $12.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. The company has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day moving average is $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

