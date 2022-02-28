UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 296,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.82% of Agilent Technologies worth $389,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $131.27. 36,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

