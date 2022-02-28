UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.86% of Tractor Supply worth $428,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.66. 19,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

