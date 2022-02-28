UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $316.25 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Roper Technologies worth $316,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.40. 9,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,988. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

