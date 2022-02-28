UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $375.19 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of U.S. Bancorp worth $375,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 328,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,838. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.