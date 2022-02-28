UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $388.11 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 496,734 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.04% of Xilinx worth $388,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

