UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $416.08 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,923,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of General Electric worth $416,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 138,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

