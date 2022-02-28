UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $424.41 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of ConocoPhillips worth $424,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 485,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,750. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

