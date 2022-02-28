UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $498.29 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,401,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $498,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.86. 29,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,621. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

