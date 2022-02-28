UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.91% of Amphenol worth $400,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,643,000 after purchasing an additional 474,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

