UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.89% of Ecolab worth $530,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $5.93 on Monday, hitting $174.37. 19,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

