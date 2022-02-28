UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $381,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $94.74. 68,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.48 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

