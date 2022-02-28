UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 97,683 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Dollar General worth $361,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.47. 32,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.90. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

