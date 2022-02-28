UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.85% of Biogen worth $352,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.64. 19,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.36 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.