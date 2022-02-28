UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Honeywell International worth $503,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 121,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.33. 76,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,222. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

