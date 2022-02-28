UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,717 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of AON worth $395,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,326. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $291.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

