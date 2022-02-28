UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,358 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Crown Castle International worth $350,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.79. 35,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

