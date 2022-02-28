UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Simon Property Group worth $328,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 390,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 227,367 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 77.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

SPG stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,048. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

