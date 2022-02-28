UBS Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €120.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.56 ($117.68).

Shares of ETR PAH3 traded up €3.32 ($3.77) on Monday, reaching €91.40 ($103.86). 2,086,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.47 and a 200 day moving average of €85.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

