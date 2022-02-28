UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €121.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($137.50) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.82 ($135.02).

ETR RHM opened at €107.05 ($121.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 12 month high of €102.25 ($116.19).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

