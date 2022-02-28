UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €141.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €141.00 ($160.23) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.37 ($137.92).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock traded up €2.65 ($3.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €105.55 ($119.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,253 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.