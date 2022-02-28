UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €141.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €141.00 ($160.23) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.37 ($137.92).

Symrise stock traded up €2.65 ($3.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €105.55 ($119.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,253 shares. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.13.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.