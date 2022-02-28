UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($215.91) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($196.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.82 ($185.02).

WCH stock traded up €7.50 ($8.52) during trading on Monday, hitting €130.10 ($147.84). 146,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €106.25 ($120.74) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($198.58).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

