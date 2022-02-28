Ultragate Trading 35.9% Higher This Week (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $20,346.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultragate has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 13,281,648 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

