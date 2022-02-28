UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.43 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in UMH Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in UMH Properties by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.