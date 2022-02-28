Unified Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

