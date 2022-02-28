Unified Trust Company N.A. Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after buying an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.39 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

