United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,979 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.85 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

