United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.48. 147,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,136,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Airlines by 49.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,979 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $659,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

