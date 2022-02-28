Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Univar Solutions in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

