Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $157.71 on Monday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.