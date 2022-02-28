UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1.25 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.34 or 0.06842951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,032.13 or 0.99697025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars.

