UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $5.74 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $5.74 or 0.00013894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $6.75 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00264404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.