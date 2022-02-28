Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.56. 13,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 356,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

